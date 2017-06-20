Residents can track infrastructure projects online

Chatham-Kent residents can now keep track of the more than 20 major infrastructure projects being undertaken this year through an interactive municipal webpage.

Adam Sullo, Chatham-Kent’s director of engineering and transportation, said clicking this link www.chatham-kent.ca/2017construction opens a map of Chatham-Kent on which each project is listed. Information includes details of the work, timing, weekly progress updates and traffic tips.

“We’re mindful of how projects can create traffic issues for residents,” he said in a release. “It’s important for us to keep residents informed on why we’ve undertaken the work, whether we’re on schedule and when things will get back to normal.”

The projects include work on roads, bridges, sewers and water mains as well as non-municipal projects such as the $62.5 million replacement of the Highway 40/Communications Road overpass at Highway 401 and the Union Gas panhandle project.

Chatham-Kent projects alone total some $60 million.

