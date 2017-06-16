Thief takes, but gives too
The thief giveth; the thief taketh away.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break-in that took place Thursday in Chatham. Someone entered a Chatham residence, stealing a purse and a pair of sunglasses.
But the person also left behind a bike in the garage.
Go figure.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Larry Johnson at 519-436-6600, ext. 82824. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.