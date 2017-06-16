Thief takes, but gives too

The thief giveth; the thief taketh away.

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break-in that took place Thursday in Chatham. Someone entered a Chatham residence, stealing a purse and a pair of sunglasses.

But the person also left behind a bike in the garage.

Go figure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Larry Johnson at 519-436-6600, ext. 82824. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« College recognizes key graduates