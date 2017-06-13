Healthy eating booster program launches

Super Kids CK has launched the Veggies and Fruit Booster Program to bring new or enhanced ideas and programs to the community that make it easier for children (12 and under) and their families to boost their vegetables and fruits at meals and snack times.

Funding for this program is made available through the Healthy Kids Community Challenge Grant Program.

Organizations can apply for one of the two levels of funding, to receive:

Up to $1000 to support Building Food Skills among students, staff and/or clients (children or families with children).

to support among students, staff and/or clients (children or families with children). Up to$5000 for a Comprehensive Initiative to increase vegetable and fruit consumption among students, clients and/or in the community.

“We’re excited that we’re asking organizations to put their thinking caps on to find out what would make vegetables and fruit fun and make kids want to eat them! This is the goal, plain and simple,” Mayor Randy Hope said in a release.

You are invited to apply if you are an elementary school (K-8), child-care centre, community group or organization, and/or not-for-profit charitable organization that works with children (12 and under) or families with children.

The application package can be accessed on CK Public Health’s website, or through social media on the Super Kids CK Facebook page or on Twitter @SuperKidsCK. Submit your application to superkidsck@chatham-kent.ca no later than June 23.

This program is part of the current phase of the Healthy Kids Community Challenge . The theme, Choose to boost veggies and fruit, promotes healthy eating and healthy lifestyle choices for children.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Father-daughter dance June 16 Winners!!!!! »