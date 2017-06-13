CK Transit price changes

Council turned a the municipality’s Affordable Pass pilot project into a permanent part of CK Transit pricing.

The pass, introduced last June on a one-year pilot project basis. Applications are available online or at the Municipal Civic Centre in Chatham.

For more information on the Affordable Pass program and to find out if you quality for the program please call 519-360-1998 or visit: http://www.chatham-kent.ca/Transportation/Pages/UrbanTransit.aspx

Along with the approval of the Affordable Tax came some other fare changes”

Exact cash fares will be increased to $2.25 for a one-way trip.

Adult Unlimited Monthly Pass will be increased to $70.

Student and Senior Unlimited Monthly Pass will be increased to $55.

Cash pass off peak fare will be increased to $1.15 for a one-way trip.

Cash pass on peak fare will be increased to $1.80 for a one-way trip.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« May a record month for home sales in C-K Father-daughter dance June 16 »