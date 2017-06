A group of folks from Dresden and area is all smiles these days after winning $333,333.40 through Lotto MaxMillions earlier this year.

The group won during the Feb. 10 draw.

They are Jeffrey Ellis, Donna Ellis, Glenda Ellis, Gregory Ellis, James Hedden, Marie Hedden, Robert Ellis and Robert Law, all of Dresden, and Matthew McDonald of Oil Springs.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sonny’s Variety on Lindsley Street in Dresden.

