Man turns himself in to police

A Chatham man is facing domestic-related assault charges after a recent complaint.

Chatham-Kent police say on Tuesday, about 6 a.m., officers responded to a complaint at a Chatham apartment complex over a man and woman fighting.

The couple had lived together for about two years. When the officers arrived, the man had already left, but the woman discussed historical incidents.

Police say the officers learned the man had threatened the lives of the woman and her family on two separate occasions. He had also assaulted the woman and broke her cell phone.

A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest, but he turned himself into police just before 7 a.m. today.

A 25-year-old Chatham man is charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, assault, and mischief.

