Camp Vincent ready for a new season of campers

Summer camp veterans know exactly what to expect when they sign up for a week at Camp Vincent, but the organization has added some new “faces” to the program this year.

According to camp director Paige Butt and program director Josh Avery-Scott, a new twist to the nature part of the program this summer is 11 Barred Plymouth chickens, currently two weeks old.

“During the week, campers will get to help raise the chickens,” Butt explained.

Avery-Scott said that activity is part of the canoeing, archery, arts and games that follow a themed story line, with lots of woods activities involved and characters.

One thing that campers can always count on is what takes place every night.

“Campfires are one of the best parts of the day,” Butt said, and it can involve some interesting characters and stories.

The first week of the Bothwell camp this season is a short week July 4 and more information on Camp Vincent and registration is available at campvincent.com

Comments

comments

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

« Keeping kids safe in Dresden