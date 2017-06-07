C-K Senior Awards celebrate 30 years

As Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation this year, a local effort aimed at celebrating exemplary citizens of Chatham-Kent will celebrate an anniversary of its own.

The 30th annual Chatham-Kent Senior Expo & Achievement Awards will be held June 16 at the Blenheim Recreation Centre.

The award ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. as part of the day’s activities which include more than 60 exhibitors on a wide variety of topics.

The purpose of this award is to recognize and honour older adults age 60-plus that have achieved significant goals and made an outstanding contribution to the citizens of Chatham-Kent.

More than three dozen citizens have been nominated from across the municipality.

During the event, Chatham-Kent’s Senior of the Year will also be announced.

“We’re extremely pleased again this year with the number and quality of nominees,” said Senior Expo Committee Chairman Karen Herman. “There are people who have given of themselves not just this past year but in many cases they have been involved in the community for their entire lives.”

Herman said she’s proud that a tradition that began in Blenheim three decades ago has expanded right across Chatham-Kent.

“I’ve met so many people who make a difference in the community that it’s a big part of our identity,” she said. “The small-town, helping-your-neighbour attitude is alive and well here.”

Mayor Randy Hope said the honourees exemplify what makes Chatham-Kent a strong community.

“Our strength is in our people and the people we are honouring demonstrate that. They aren’t concerned with age or any other factor. They see that something needs to be done and they do it. It’s a lesson we can all learn.”

