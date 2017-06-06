Walk a Mile event raises $20K

Saturday’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in downtown Chatham raised close to $20,000.

Karen Hunter, executive director of the Chatham-Kent Women’s Centre, said final numbers hadn’t been calculated as of press time, but she was impressed by the effort.

“We had a nice group of men take part. It was a good turnout. There was lots of community support,” she said. “But more importantly, it raises awareness for why the walk exists: to end the sexual violence and intimate partner violence in the community.”

Hunter said one in three women in Canada have been sexually assaulted at some time in their lives. One in four say they’ve been abused at some point as well.

“These numbers are staggering,” she said.

Local men, including Chatham-Kent Essex MP Dave Van Kesteren, local police chief Gary Conn, and other emergency services personnel took part in the ninth annual event. A trio of young men even jogged across the finish line in their red high heels.

Other men limped across, their feet in agony from a mile trek in unfamiliar high heels. Town crier George Sims had an equipment malfunction – he broke a heel midway through the walk – but soldiered on with one heeled foot and the other in just his sock.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Youth Festival a hit in the park Farmers’ market a hit in the ’Burg »