Farmers’ market a hit in the ’Burg
Organizers are calling the first Wallaceburg Farmers’ Market an overwhelming success.
“We couldn’t be happier,” Karen Moran, of the Wallaceburg BIA, told the Sydenham Current.
“A lesson learned: we need to bring more produce. Some of the vendors were sold out within 30 minutes of opening. The crowds were huge and everybody is thrilled.”
The event was set up in the Municipal Parking Lot D (formerly Liquidation World parking lot) on Saturday morning, the same time as the Sydenham Challenge Dragon Boat Festival.
Markets are also planned for July 15 and Sept. 23, coinciding with the Wallaceburg Chamber of Commerce’s Wallyfest and the Kinsmen Club’s Pumpkinfest.
Moran said their group will explore expanding next year, adding that it will take continuous hard work.
“This year is definitely set up as a test market,” she said. “So based on what we’ve seen today, it would be a matter of getting a strong committee in place, we’d have to have the volunteers in place to help make it happen.”
Moran said she got great feedback from the vendors.
“The vendors were happy, everyone I’ve talked to so far said they’d definitely be back for the next market, and they weren’t all committed before (Saturday),” she said.
Wallaceburg Coun. Jeff Wesley gave a lot of credit to the BIA during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday.
“They continue to find creative and innovative ways to make the downtown, not only a great shopping experience, but also a great place for families to go,” Wesley said.
“This is just another example of what they have done. ”
Organizers think approximately 1,000 people came through their first event.