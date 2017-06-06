Farm market kicks off Local Food Week in CK

Kicking off Local Food Week across Ontario, area producers gathered in Chatham at the Civic Centre Monday, offering fresh-from-the-farm fruits, veggies and canned produce.

This is the fourth year the province has recognized “Local Food Week,” and the third year for the farm market kick off, according to Kathy Delanghe with the Kent Federation of Agriculture.

“It will begin with a ceremonial Flag raising followed by a three-hour Farmers Market, from 11-2 p.m.,” Delanghe said as booths were set up offering fresh apples, rhubarb, strawberries, blueberries, honey and finished products like condiments, pies and popcorn.

“The purpose of the Farmers Market is to promote local products and encourage consumers to think local and be aware of the abundant diverse products that are grown and produced in our community,” she added.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope, with councillors Leon Leclair and David Van Damme, was on hand, praising the partnership between the Kent Federation of Agriculture, C-K Economic Development and the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit (CKPHU) in encouraging people to shop local for fresh-from-the-farm fruits and vegetables.

“Our farmers grow over 74 different kinds of fruits and vegetables locally. Where else in the world can you walk out into the field, pick produce right from the vine, wipe it off and take a bite?” Hope asked. “Health and safety is never and issue when you reach for Chatham-Kent grown produce.”

Leclair added that when you buy locally, direct from the farm, more money stays with farmers and stays local.

Lyndsay Davidson, a dietician with the CKPHU, said encouraging people, especially our children, to include more fruits and vegetables in their diet is important, and with the wealth of fresh produce available locally, there is no excuse not to.

“We have programs like our SuperKids initiative that encourages organizations to include healthy eating into all kids programming in Chatham-Kent, and encourage everyone to eat more fruits and veggies,” Davidson said.

