Crime of the Week

In the early morning hours of Tuesday May 27th, 2017 an unknown person set a port-a-john on fire in Glen Mickel Park in Wallaceburg. Later a garbage can was also set on fire at a residence on Henry Street. Given how close these two locations are it is likely the same person is responsible. The loss in property is approximately $1500.

Arson is a serious crime and one that can quickly result in a loss of life and property.

Crime Stoppers is seeking your anonymous information that can identify the person who is responsible for these two fires.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

