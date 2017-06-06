Chatham teen giving back

A Chatham teen who knows first-hand the life-saving staff and resources at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto is giving back through peddle power.

Adam Makarich, 18, of Chatham is participating in the Sick Kids June Bike Ride for kids cancer on June 28, riding his bike with an escort from his home in Chatham to Bothwell, an almost 40-kilometre distance.

“I had a lung transplant at Sick Kids when I was five years old,” Makarich said. “I feel that children should have a chance to live and shouldn’t have to go through cancer at such a young age.”

The teen will follow Longwoods Road to Bothwell, leaving Chatham at noon. To support him and ensure his safety, a car will be following Markarich. He hopes people on the route may have a drink or snack to share with him. Being diabetic, however, he has to be careful what he eats.

Makarich, who is also a carrier for The Chatham Voice, said he is riding a lot right now to get ready for his long trek.

“I’m also getting my bike tuned up; I don’t want anything to happen during the ride,” he said.

While he has set an ambitious goal for himself, Makarich is hoping people will sponsor him help raise money for the kids’ cancer program at Sick Kids.

Anyone who wants more info or to sponsor Makarich can call him at 519-365-3815.

