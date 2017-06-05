Glad to see bell ringer is doing well

Sir: I was excited to see my old friend Mary Remington participating in Erieau’s Ringing of the Bell ceremony on the front page of The Chatham Voice April 13.

Mary, admits she isn’t quite as old as the village in which she was born and raised (she’s 93 this year, but don’t tell her I let the cat out of the bag!).

A few years ago she was photographed on the seat of a stationary motor cycle and earned the nickname Biker Mom.

I haven’t encountered Mary for a couple of years but she was always an active woman famous for her own recipe of carrot cake.

Stephen Beecroft

Chatham

