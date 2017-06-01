Drugs and firearms nabbed in Moraviantown

Over $11,000 worth of drugs and weapons were seized Tuesday at a residence in Moravian First Nations by the Chatham-Kent OPP.

Members of the OPP Organized Crime and Enforcement Branch, London, assisted by the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team, the OPP K-9 unit, the Chatham-Kent OPP Major Crime Unit and uniformed members of the Chatham OPP detachment, as well as Moravian First Nations Police Service, executed a search warrant on a residence in the area of 14894 River Line.

As a result, 21 non-restricted, two restricted and two prohibited firearms and weapons were seized. Also seized were several calibres of ammunition, a quantity of Canadian currency and controlled substances; 32 grams of cocaine and 28 fentanyl patches.

Two individuals were arrested at the scene; Anthony Johns, age 57 and Nakona Johns (M), age 19, both of Moravian First Nations and remain in custody pending a bail hearing to face charges of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, 25 counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, unsafe storage of ammunition, 25 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and four counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with access to ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the involved person(s) should immediately contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

