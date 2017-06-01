Crime of the Week

Overnight on Saturday May 24th, 2017 windows were smashed at H.W Burgess School, Christ the King School, Holy Family School and the Christian Reformed Church in Wallaceburg.

The investigation indicates that these acts of mischief were committed by the same suspects. In one instance, entry was gained into the school and items were taken. Damages total into the thousands of dollars.

Crime Stoppers is seeking your assistance of any information that identifies the suspects involved.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

