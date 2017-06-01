’Burg to host its first Farmers’ Market June 3

The first Wallaceburg Farmers’ Market will officially open for the season the first weekend of June.

The first market of the summer is scheduled this June 3 from 10 a.m. until 2

p.m. with vendors setting up shop in Municipal Parking Lot D (formerly Liquidation

World parking lot).

Residents and their families are invited to join community leaders and other market supporters for the official ribbon cutting, which will take place at 10:30 a.m. on opening day.

The newly established Wallaceburg Farmers’ Market will feature more than a dozen farmers and vendors selling a wide variety of products, including seasonal fruits and vegetables, pasture-raised poultry and meat, farm-fresh eggs, local honey, and fresh

baked breads and other baked goods.

“Farmers’ markets play a vital role in forming healthy, local food systems,” said Karen Moran, a board member with the Wallaceburg Farmers’ Market. “Earlier this year the Downtown Wallaceburg BIA conducted a survey and the results clearly indicated that the community would support a farmers’ market in town. We have worked very hard to secure a number of vendors for the market, and we encourage everyone in the community to come out and support this health and local initiative.”

“We’re all very excited for the official opening of the Wallaceburg Farmers’ Market,” Madeline Button, a student employee at the Wallaceburg Farmers’ Market added. “Agriculture is such a unique part of this community and having a local farmers’ market is a great way to highlight all the amazing goods local farmers and vendors have to offer.”

Currently, the Wallaceburg Farmers’ Market is scheduled to take place on June 3, July 15 and Sept. 23.

The Wallaceburg Farmers’ Market has been organized by a small group of volunteers and the Downtown Wallaceburg BIA. As the primary sponsor of the initiative, the BIA is committed to promoting and supporting events that will enhance the downtown business area, and benefit the community.

In addition to the fresh produce and other quality items available at the market, downtown businesses will also offer exclusive Market Day Specials to encourage market guests to explore and support other local businesses while they’re in the area.

