Superheroes hang with local kids

More than 100 people showed up Sunday morning for the VON’s Superheroes Power Party at Club Lentinas.

The party was a fundraiser and funfest. The fun was for the kids who took part, while the fundraising was for the Kids Circle program.

Children and their parents enjoyed a pizza buffet, face painting, bouncy castle and photos with their favourite superheroes.

Alexis Baksi of the VON said about 80 children are currently in the Kids Circle program, which is for children aged four to 18 dealing with the loss of a loved one, a life-threatening illness, or a life-threatening illness to a loved one.

“Today is about fun and being care free and being kids,” she said Sunday. “Unfortunately, many kids in our community have to face adult challenges. Our program teaches them positive coping skills and offers a safe and healthy environment in which to grieve.”

The program is partly funded by the United Way of Chatham-Kent. It offers support through age-appropriate activities and education.

Baksi said anyone interested in donating could do so online at http://www.von.ca/en/site/chatham.

“It’s something most don’t think about until they need it,” she said of the program.

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

