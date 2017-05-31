Painted House fundraiser returns

The May Court Club of Chatham is bringing back its Painted House event next week.

Club member and convenor of the fundraiser Ann Fisher said the group has been working all winter preparing for the June 8 event at Club Lentinas. There will be 42 silent auction items and 13 live auction offerings.

This year’s theme is “Rustic Country & Garden.” The event will showcase one-of-a-kind home and garden decor produced by Chatham-Kent artisans.

Fisher said the club “engaged the talents of 24 Chatham-Kent artists. They’ve donated their time and talent towards this fundraiser. It’s amazing,” she said.

The term “painted house” can have a unique meaning to each individual, Fisher said, adding that the items up for auction reflect that.

“’Painted house’ means different things to different people. To some, it’s wall art. To others, it’s refinished furniture, or a repurposed piece of furniture for your garden,” she said.

Fisher said this is the fourth Painted House event the club has put on, but not the fourth annual.

“The Painted House is not new to Chatham-Kent. We don’t do it every year. May Court is known for its unique fundraisers,” she said. “All of this will benefit the community.”

The club delivers food boxes to 28 schools in Chatham-Kent and assists with the breakfast program at Queen Elizabeth School in Chatham, Fisher said. It also financially supports Ontario Early Years centres, Lambton-Kent Ag in the Classroom, ACCESS Open Minds Chatham-Kent and the Mental Health Network of Chatham-Kent.

“It’s all volunteer. All the funds raised stay right here in this community,” Fisher said.

One live auction item could be termed “painted kitchen,” as Matt Smolders Painting in Blenheim has offered another unique service.

“He’s perfected a technique in repainting your kitchen cupboards,” Fisher said.

The items up for auction aren’t just geared towards the ladies. She said there are items of interest for men too in terms of home and office decor.

“It’s a really fun event. Don’t eat dinner before you come,” she said. “The appetizers will be flowing out of the kitchen all night.”

Tickets are $40 per person, including appetizers. There will also be a cash bar.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and that’s when the silent bidding begins. That auction closes at 8 p.m. and the live auction takes over.

For tickets, you can get them electronically through maycourtchatham.ca, or pick them up at The Purple Pansy. Alternatively, you can contact club member Maxine Robbins at 519-436-0692.

