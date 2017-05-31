Farm market to kick off ‘Local Food Week’

The week of June 4-10 will be celebrated as “Local Food Week” across Ontario. This is the fourth year the province has recognized the week.

Chatham-Kent is kicking off “Local Food Week” with a farm market on June 5. The event is taking place out front of the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre, 315 King St. W., Chatham. It will begin with a ceremonial Flag raising followed by a three-hour Farmers Market, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose of the farmers market is to promote local products and encourage consumers to think local and be aware of the abundant diverse products that are grown and produced in our community.

Local producers wishing to participate in the Farmers Market are asked to contact the Kent Federation of Agriculture at kfa@uoguelph.ca as space is limited.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come out and meet some local producers, purchase local products and check out the vast variety of products available so early in our growing season.

There will also be a BBQ taking place so consumers will be able to enjoy lunch as they visit and purchase some local products.

