Kinsmen Fair returns June 8

This is the 72nd year for the Chatham Kinsmen Fair, June 8-11, and it all started with the Chatham Jaycees back in 1945.

“Twelve years ago, one of the former Jaycees came to our Chatham Club and wondered if we would be interested in taking on the Fair responsibilities as the local Jaycees were having problems keeping it going and they wanted to pass it on to another club to keep the tradition alive,” said Kinsmen Bob Christie in a release. “Well, this is the 12th year the Chatham Kinsmen Club has taken on the job of offering the only Spring Fair in our area and I have to say we are proud to be still doing it.”

This year, Carter Shows will have some great rides for everyone’s amusement. The Polar Bear Express will again be one of the main attractions as the model is called Super Himalaya and it can take up to 44 people each time. Rides, cotton candy floss and candy apples will be there to remind you of the smells and sounds of a country fair.

The Fair opens at 4 p.m. on June 8 and runs until June 11.

This year there are a number of vendors putting on displays of a variety of goods for your interest.

On Friday night, there will be Classic Champion Wrestling starting at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Carter Shows.

This year there is no charge to get into the Fair Grounds. Check out our Kinsmen Fair website at chathamkinsmenfair.ca.

On Saturday, there is the popular Air Soft competition along with live music from a ’70s band. Throughout the afternoon there will be various characters roaming around with a special clown giving away free balloons.

Also, this year there is an Elmer the Safety Elephant Colouring Contest for children ages three to 12 years old with cash prizes for the winners. Information can be obtained at Subway stores or the main Kinsmen website.

On Saturday evening, there is a Teenage Madness Special, which costs $15 to ride all evening from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

In lieu of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the Chatham Kinsmen Club is inviting all visitors to sign its Anniversary Flag with thoughts of passing the flag onto future generations.

Don’t forget to stop by Dez & Louis the Clown to have your face painted or find one of our other clowns to get a free balloon animal.

This year ride tickets are available at Subway stores and Giant Tiger in Chatham. The cost is $20 in advance before June 8th or $25 at the fair.

