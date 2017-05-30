Cops arrest suspected smash driver

Remember that incident last week where someone drove into the front of a Ridgetown business in the middle of the night? Chatham-Kent police say they’ve got the culprit.

On May 23, after 3 a.m., someone drove into Vern’s Century Barber Shop on Main Street in Ridgetown, causing about $50,000 in damage to the vehicle and the building.

Police were looking to speak to the driver of a light-coloured pickup truck that was parked nearby in the Foodland lot. The driver got out of his vehicle and checked on the well-being of the driver who slammed into the barbershop.

A day after the police put out word they wanted to talk to the guy in the pickup truck, he spoke to officers. So too did several Ridgetown business owners, and police managed to identify their suspect.

Police say their suspect went to a Bothwell residence earlier that morning and stole a Cadillac STS that didn’t even have license plates.

He drove into Ridgetown and lost control of the vehicle as he hit the intersection of Main Street and Albert Avenue.

According to police, the car hit trees, cement barriers, steel planters and storefronts. The driver, they say, got out of the car through the passenger window and fled.

A 27-year-old Glencoe man was arrested early this morning. He’s charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, driving while under suspension, careless driving, failing to display license plates, and fail to remain.

Yes, he’s already out from behind bars, and has a court date of June 13.

