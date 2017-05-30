C-K Youth Festival celebrates 10 years

Get ready to run, jump and climb at the 10th annual C-K Youth Festival on Saturday.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Tecumseh Park, is sponsored by the Club of Chatham and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent Recreation Services.

Celebrating its 10th year, Tecumseh Park will once again come alive with an inflatable playground featuring obstacle courses, bouncy castles, face painting, experiments with Mad Science of Windsor, Play Rangers, and many other activities to engage your imagination all while having fun together as a family.

This year’s festival features a special appearance from the PJ Masks characters Catboy, Owelette and Gecko. Kids can interact and snap pictures with their favourite costumed characters.

Families will also have a chance to learn about summer programs offered in Chatham-Kent as local organizations display their summer camp programs and activities throughout the park. Parents will be able to meet with camp staff, ask questions, and take home information to help plan their summer activities.

Admission is free for the event, and children of all ages are welcome.

For more information, visit www.chatham-kent.ca/recreation or call 519.360.1998.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Health Centre expanded on Walpole