Always something different at RetroFest

This 1969 Chevrolet C-10 Rat pick up truck built by Bob Acker was dressed up for RetroFest this past weekend, complete with rats, skeletons and Rat Hole Garage memorabilia.

The truck was one of almost 600 vehicles on display.

Thousands of visitors flocked to downtown Chatham Saturday to check out the vehicles, stores and enterainment.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

