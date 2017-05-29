Writers’ Guild helps writers of all ages

Sir: I want to thank The Chatham Voice for its April 20 article about the Kent Writers’ Guild.

For many years the Guild has encouraged local writers to enjoy and share their talents.

The April 20 article appeared on a Senior Scene page and may have been understood as a seniors’ only activity. In fact, the Guild has helped writers of all ages from young adults to seniors.

I advise anyone in C-K who wonders if they could be a writer and would like to meet some friendly and interesting people to contact the Kent Writers’ Guild.

Patrick Douglas

Chatham

