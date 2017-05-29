Does this mean they’re done?

18 SHARES Share Tweet

A man and a woman apparently called it quits in a big way in Chatham Sunday evening.

Police say about 6 p.m. the couple began arguing while in a vehicle. It escalated when the man allegedly poured vodka on her and yanked the keys out of the ignition on Gray Street.

They got out of the vehicle and continued to argue. Police say the man then pushed the woman to the ground and then hit her as he tried to get away.

Not to be out done, police say the woman then found a hammer and did her best Thor impression, hurling it his way. She missed, but took up pursuit.

When she caught up with him, she started kicking the man, police say.

The cops got called and found the two.

A 34-year-old Chatham man is charged with two counts of assault.

A 31-year-old Chatham woman is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

