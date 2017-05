A morning fire at an apartment building in Chatham could have been much worse.

Chatham-Kent Fire officials say the fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Firefighters contained the fire and ventilated the impacted apartment, containing the smoke damage to the unit of origin.

Estimated damage is $15,000.

No one was injured.

Fire officials say the accidental fire started in the kitchen.

