Tickets on sale for Zonta Garden and Pond Tour

For the fourth year, the Zonta Club of Chatham-Kent is offering area residents a peek into some of the most beautiful backyards in the community June 23 and 24.

A major fundraiser for the club’s activities, the early bird tickets for the tour are on sale now for $15 at the Glasshouse Nursery and Rubies, and by June 4, the cost for tickets will be $20. They will also be available at Rexall Drug Store, Syd Kemsley Florist, and in Blenheim at Flowerbed Greenhouses. Online tickets sale is available through Eventbrite for $20 plus a handling fee.

The tour is a two-day event, starting Friday evening from 4-9 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and features eight gardens. People on the tour will be able to enjoy individual styles of landscaping, waterscaping and horticulture, with the added features of local artists and members of the arts community presenting a variety of artwork and musical performances.

The event has been a successful one for Zonta the past three years and event chair Corrine Kennedy said they hope to continue that trend with a slightly altered version this year.

“Providing an opportunity for day and evening viewing of the gardens will hopefully give everyone a chance to see the gardens,” Kennedy said.

Eric and Sherrie Piens are hosts for one of the garden stops for the tour. Sherrie said she enjoys the event very much and loves having people wander through and look at the two ponds, and many garden areas in her front and back yards.

“This year especially with the night tour, we can add some lights and that will really add to the atmosphere,” Sherrie told the Voice.

Despite being near a busy street, the Piens backyard is a peaceful oasis, with many featured areas and different types of garden layout.

The tour ends with free refreshments at the Zonta Café, with home-made desserts and extended hours.

Zonta is an international service organization with the mandate of empowering women through service and advocacy. The club helps women in the community through ongoing projects, including assistance to A.L.L. for Kids, the Chatham-Kent Women’s Centre and the Chatham-Kent Sexual Assault Crisis Centre.

Volunteers are wanted and welcome for the event and people interested can contact Wanda Bell at wandabell1@gmail.com for more information.

