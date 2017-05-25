Lawn bowling club back in action

Lawn bowling has returned to Chatham at Tecumseh Park and the local lawn bowlers group is hosting a special event on June 3, with free games and prizes.

According to the Chatham Lawn Bowling Club president Mary Anne Chapple, the club is off to an exciting start, with sponsorship from the Anjema Eye Institute for six sets of coloured bowls for the Visually Impaired program.

To celebrate Canada 150 – Participaction 150, Chapple said the club will host free games for anyone 10 years of age and up on June 3 with prizes. The goal for the event is have 150 people at the club’s “Give it a Try” sessions at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

For this season, there will seven tournaments with competitors from Windsor, Leamington, Dresden, Tilbury, Ridgetown, West Lorne and beyond.

Chapple said the club will be on the greens at Tecumseh Park Mondays at 1 p.m., as well as Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. and people are welcome to drop by and try their hand at the sport.

The club has been in Tecumseh Park since 1895, one of the oldest in Ontario, but re-started last year after not being active for a few years, as the greens were not playable.

“Thanks to the Tilbury and Dresden clubs, our greens are in prime condition, with our greenskeeper Peter Cadotte working many hours a week to keep them that way,” Cadotte said in a release. “We started the year with three members and finished with 18 including a special program devised for the visually impaired.”

Anyone wanting more information can contact the club at chathamlawnbowls@gmail.com.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

