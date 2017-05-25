Popcorn, anyone?

Popping up some great smelling popcorn outside the Capitol Theatre in Chatham, long-time volunteer Cliff Steptoe was getting ready for the Wednesday Night Movie regulars to come out. Averaging 150 viewers per movie, Steptoe said the package deal of 42 movies for $35 is a great deal to see movies just out on DVD. Passes for next season will go on sale in November.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

