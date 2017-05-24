Who crashed into a Ridgetown barber shop?

Chatham-Kent police are asking the public to help piece together what happened early Tuesday morning when a vehicle plowed into a Ridgetown business.

Police say shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, someone hit the storefront of Vern’s Century Barber Shop, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage to the shop and the vehicle.

When police arrived, there was no one inside the vehicle. As a result, injuries sustained by the driver are unknown at this time.

Police learned that a man in a light-coloured pickup truck was briefly parked in the nearby Foodland parking lot at the time of the crash. He was observed approaching the driver involved in the collision to check on his well being.

Police ask the public to help with any information. They’d like to speak to the driver of the pickup, a potential witness. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Greg Dilliott at gregoryd@chatham-kent.ca or at 519-436-6600 ext. 87278, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8488.

