Tecumseh Park a hot spot for family fun

While much of the focus for RetroFest is on all the classic cars in the downtown, there’s also a great deal going on in Tecumseh Park.

Connie Beneteau of the Historic Downtown Chatham BIA reminded folks there’s fun to be had Friday and Saturday in the downtown park.

The fun gets underway at 3 p.m. Friday in the park.

“We changed it up a bit to feature more retro games and family fun,” Beneteau said of the park events.

Those include life-sized games of Twister and Jenga.

The popular zip line returns.

Beneteau said a Xorb ball racetrack is sure to turn some heads. Participants get inside individual large air-filled Xorb balls and race one another around an inflatable track.

The park will also feature mini-putt and a foam pit, Beneteau said.

A full slate of vendors will be on hand as well.

TJ Stables returns with its popular petting zoo and pony rides.

While most events are free, Beneteau said the pony rides are by donation to the Acceptional Rider program run by TJ Stables.

There will also be a beverage garden in the park put on by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

DJs and live local bands will play as well, until 11 p.m. both nights, Beneteau said.

Just outside Tecumseh Park, there will be a soapbox derby put on by the local Optimist Club. Registration is at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

