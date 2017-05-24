Rollover spills 2K litres of ag chemicals
Emergency crews are on the scene of a farm tractor rollover this afternoon on Bloomfield Road south of Chatham.
Fire service officials say the rollover took place this morning about 8:20 a.m. between 13th Line and 14th Line. About 2,000 litres of an agricultural chemical leaked from the vehicle.
Crews were able to contain the spill, officials say, and cleanup is still underway
Bloomfield Road between 13th and 14th lines remains closed, but officials believe it should reopen by the end of the day.