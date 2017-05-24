Miss RetroFest returns

This will mark the third year for Miss RetroFest, but 2017 brings a new twist.

The Downtown Chatham Centre is not involved this time around. Instead, the St. Clair Beauty Bar inside the Nortown Plaza Shoppers Drug Mart got involved. Contestants went there for consultation, makeup and photographs.

“Shoppers Drug Mart has stepped up to assist,” Beneteau said.

This year’s Miss RetroFest will also be featured in the Thamesville Threshing Festival’s parade, Beneteau said.

The lucky contestant was to be chosen May 24.

