Seminar against sexual assault slated for May 23

May is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and to highlight recent changes to government legislation on the topic, the Chatham-Kent Sexual Assault Crisis Centre is hosting a seminar May 23.

In March of last year, Bill 132 – an act to amend various statutes with respect to sexual violence, sexual harassment, domestic violence and related matters – was passed in the Ontario Legislature to provide better protection for workers under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Bill 132 was implemented last September.

Talking on the topic will be Michelle Schryer, executive director of C-K Sexual Assault Crisis Centre. She will highlight the importance of enacting effective protection for workers from sexual violence, including sexual harassment, domestic abuse and potential consequences of inaction.

Mihad Fahmy, a labour and human rights lawyer, will also be on hand to discuss the new sexual violence and harassment legislation now included in Occupational Health and Safety Law. Fahmy will review employee rights and employer obligation to develop a workplace harassment policy and investigate all complaints.

The seminar runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Chatham Cultural Centre.

There is no cost for admission. Please Call CKSACC at 519-354-8908 by May 19 to register.

