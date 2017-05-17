Experience turn-of-the-century home, culture

At the turn of the 20th century, Wilfred Laurier was Prime Minister, the Eiffel Tower was the tallest structure in the world, eggs were 14¢ per dozen and Robert and Emma Milner had recently moved into their state-of-the-art William Street home.

Starting May 22, visit the home Chatham’s premier carriage-maker shared with his wife and children, a home of refined grace, style and good taste, accented with the latest technology of the age.

In 2017, Milner Heritage House features the special exhibit, Emma: A Life on Paper, curated by Anna Denys.

Emma Milner, without formal artistic training, produced photo-realistic works in pencil, ranging from intimate portraits of her beloved children to extraordinarily detailed, larger-than-life homages to great actors and historical figures ranging from Julius Caesar to Sarah Bernhardt.

Her rare works in oil paint display depth and beauty in both simple still life and sweeping historical scenes. Emma’s work was award-winning and nationally famous, and helped put Chatham on the arts and culture map. Today her pieces are in collections all over North America.

Milner Heritage House is located at 59 William St. N., Chatham. It’s open daily from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting May 22. Admission is by donation.

