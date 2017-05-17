Crime of the Week

Spring is here, and it is the season of yard work and barbeques. Unfortunately, it is also the season of open garage doors, open ground level windows and unlocked doors to your home.

Overnight on May 12th, 2017 two garages on Sherwood Court in Chatham were entered by thieves because of open doors. Tools, alcohol and a wallet were taken.

Crime Stoppers reminds you that an open door is an open invitation to a thief to ruin your day. If you are home or in the backyard close your garage doors and when you leave your home close your ground floor windows and lock the doors.

Don’t make this the summer to remember for the wrong reasons.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

