Dog owners must pick up after pooches

Sir: Bags, bags, bags! Black, blue, yellow, white, green, even pink.

Our town was once known as the Maple City because of our many varieties of maple trees. As we look around the yards, streets, fences and pinned to fences also thrown onto people’s houses are these nasty poop bags containing dog feces.

Dog owners and walkers, why are you not being responsible for your dog’s poop? For those who don’t bag, and just continue to dirty our once beautiful streets, ask yourselves this – “Do I deserve this precious pet?”

It is very disturbing to walk down King St. and have to step over poop or many other streets. If you don’t watch where you are stepping the next thing you know, you are wiping your shoes on the curb.

If you feel the same as I do, please write your concerns to Mayor Randy Hope. Clean up our streets.

M.E. Galloway

Chatham

