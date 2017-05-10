Westbound 401 closed in C-K this morning
A commercial vehicle crash on Highway 401 this morning has closed the westbound lanes from Bloomfield Road to Queen’s Line in Chatham-Kent.
OPP say the road is closed to allow for crews to pull the vehicle out of the north ditch. They estimate the road should be open by about 10:30 a.m.
Drivers are asked to detour off the 401 at Bloomfield Road, head north to Queen’s Line, and proceed west until once again coming to the 401 near Tilbury.
