Westbound 401 closed in C-K this morning

A commercial vehicle crash on Highway 401 this morning has closed the westbound lanes from Bloomfield Road to Queen’s Line in Chatham-Kent.

OPP say the road is closed to allow for crews to pull the vehicle out of the north ditch. They estimate the road should be open by about 10:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to detour off the 401 at Bloomfield Road, head north to Queen’s Line, and proceed west until once again coming to the 401 near Tilbury.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Charges laid in bus, tractor trailer collision Province gives CKHA $2.2M »