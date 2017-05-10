The class of ’67

The St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing class of 1967 gathered for a picture at the annual alumni luncheon at Club Lentinas May 3. Celebrating 50 years was, from back left, Donna Crow, Mary Riseborough, Olive Dietrich, Marilyn Braithwaite, Bernadette Bell, Elaine Allin, Nanette Carter, Pamela Ostrander, Janice Mason; (middle row from left) Mary Cowan, Frances Landry, Diana Furlan, Sandy Sims, Michelle Rondeau, Janet Kempe, Mary Sue Caron, Bonnie Wooten; and (sitting in front from left) Geraldine Clark, Dorothy Provost.

