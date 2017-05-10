Province gives CKHA $2.2M

The Ontario government opted to dole out an additional $2,204,750 to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance that is to provide faster access to health care, expand crucial services and procedures, and improve the experience of patients.

This is part of a 3.1-per-cent increase in hospital funding proposed in the 2017 provincial budget to directly benefit patients at every public hospital across Ontario.

The funding is intended to provide more access to cardiac services, critical care, organ/tissue donations and transplants, rare disease care, and bariatric services, as well as support for new and redeveloped hospitals; improve access and reduce wait times for chemotherapy, stroke treatments, hip and knee replacements, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRIs); support service delivery by hospitals in high-growth communities, as well as small, medium, northern and rural hospitals, and mental health and stand-alone paediatric hospitals.

“The Erie St. Clair LHIN welcomes these additional resources for our local hospitals. These investments will allow us to reduce wait times, improve access, and develop local improvements for care in our communities,” Ralph Ganter, CEO, Erie St. Clair LHIN, said in a news release.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Michelle Owchar

« Westbound 401 closed in C-K this morning Local students help create deer warning system »