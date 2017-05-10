Donate blood today

Area residents have a chance to save a life with a donation of blood at the blood donor clinic on today at the Spirit and Life Centre (St. Joe’s Hall) between 1 and 7 p.m.

Greenfield Specialty Alcohols has partnered with Canadian Blood Services to help ensure that lifesaving blood products are available to hospital patients in need. As part of their dedication to their community, Greenfield has generously adopted the Chatham blood donor clinic and committed to recruit new donors and fill appointments to help collect over 25 donations at the clinic.

“We are so pleased with the participation and commitment our team has shown for this event and we are very proud to have the opportunity to help Give Life in this way,” says Stephanie Boudreau, Assistant Plant Manager, GreenField Specialty Alcohols Inc.

“We are very excited about making a real difference in the lives of Canadian hospital patients. This year, 100,000 new blood donors are needed across Canada to meet patient needs – including so many needed right here in our community. We invite Chatham-Kent residents to join us and make an appointment to donate blood.”

