Ready to rock the walk!

Max Lanoue, 2, gets revved up for the Kids Help Phone Walk Sunday at Kingston Park in Chatham. Max and about 100 other supporters of the walk took part.

The charity organization relies on fundraising and other donation options to continue its operations, with BMO on board as a key sponsor.

Kids reached out an average of 360 times a day last year via Kids Help Phone for counselling, information and referrals.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Library lending pedometers Patient information compromised at CKHA »