Ontario theatre showcase comes to Chatham-Kent

The top 12 high school performances from the Ontario wide Sears Drama Festival will be performed May 10 to 13 at the Kiwanis Theatre in Chatham. This marks the 71st year of the festival celebrating student theatre across the province.

“We are excited to welcome so many talented students from all over Ontario. It is a fantastic learning experience for the young participants,” said Karen St. Peter Catton, coordinator of this year’s festival in Chatham. “We plan to provide an array of opportunities for the students, and encourage them to get the most out of the experience.”

Along with performances each night, participants will be involved in workshops involving local talent and attractions throughout the municipality.

“It is a great opportunity for students from across Ontario to be exposed to our community, and for community members to experience a variety of high caliber student theatre,” continued St. Peter Catton.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Kiwanis theatre box office. Curtain each night is at 6:30 p.m.

For more information visit https://sites.google.com/sccdsb.net/searsdramachatham/home

