Library lending pedometers

Just in time for warmer weather, the Chatham-Kent Public Library (CKPL) is offering pedometers for patrons to use to count their steps and improve their health.

In partnership with CK Trails Connect, CKPL is relaunching its Pedometer Lending Program with new pedometers available at all 11 library locations, available to borrow for free with your library card. Pedometer packages include a tracking sheet to count your steps and a Chatham-Kent Trail Map to inspire your walking choices.

Borrow a pedometer for yourself, or request a Pedometer Kit (which includes 10 pedometers) and challenge your family, friends or coworkers to find out who can take the most steps.

This new and improved program was made possible in part through the support of Ontario Sport and Recreation Communities Fund and our partners in Parks and Open Spaces (Municipality of Chatham-Kent).

To find out more about these and other services at Chatham-Kent Public Library, visit www.ckpl.ca.

