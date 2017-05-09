C-K home sales remain brisk

Home sales from April were still above-average, according to the local realtors association.

Residential sales activity recorded through the MLS system of the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors (CKAR) numbered 132 units in April, down 7.7 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

On year-to-date basis, home sales totalled 419 units over the first four months of the year, rising 4.8 per cent from the same period in 2016.

“Home sales came in above average in April 2017, but were not able to match last April’s tally, quite likely because there are so few listings on the market right now,” said Kristi Willder, President of the CKAR. “Active listings at the end of April 2017 were down more than 40 per cent from a year earlier, which was already at that time a 22-year low.”

The average price of homes sold in April 2017 was $174,396, up 5.4 per cent from April 2016.

The year-to-date average price was $180,702, rising 15 per cent from the first four months of last year.

New listings numbered 196 units in April, down 16.9 per cent from the same month in 2016. This was the lowest April level since the year 2000.

There were just 300 active residential listings on the Association’s MLS system at the end of April. This was a record-low for this time of year, down 43.4 per cent from last April.

