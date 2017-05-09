A celebration of inclusivity

Community Living Chatham-Kent (CLCK) and the municipality gathered recently to celebrate inclusivity in this community.

Last week’s inclement weather sent the ceremony indoors May 2 at the Civic Centre, as dozens of members of CLCK and their families took part.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope said the day was a time to mark progress in the municipality.

“We get to recognize Community Living and celebrate how it has come a long way,” he said of the progress towards inclusivity. “It’s important that people be involved in the community in a wholesome way, not a partial way.”

Ron Coristine, executive director for CLCK, agreed, adding the day recognized and celebrated the “gifts of everyone.

“There is not a better place for people to live,” he said of Chatham-Kent. “Everybody here is welcome.”

Hope took also took a moment to encourage the provincial government to not forget about caregivers.

“Limited ability people need peace of mind as they and their caregivers get older,” he said. “The government must make sure the funds are available.”

Hope said there is not enough in place to deal with the reality when caregivers suddenly need care.

“An aging person takes care of their child of limited ability, but suddenly they need someone to take care of them,” he said. “If we’re to be an inclusive community, we need to speak up on their behalf. The government needs to put more funding into community living.”

Community Living honoured Bob and Tammy Howell of Howell’s Marine for being a supportive business in regard to Community Living.

“They support us in just about anything we do,” Steve Stokely of Community Living said. “And they also take part in JobWorx, taking two summer positions.”

Bob Howell said CLCK does an “awesome” job, and he is honoured to be associated with the organization.

Tammy Howell said they like to support Community Living whenever they can.

CLCK also named its two recipients this year of the Rob McLandress Make a Dream Come True award, Janet Thomas and Manon Parisien-Robert, who both received $1,000 towards dream vacations.

Thomas will visit Niagara Falls and take in the sights, including a trip on the Maid of the Mist.

Parisien-Robert, 4, will get to visit Storybook Gardens in London with her family.

The indoor festivities were followed by a flag raising and barbecue just outside the Civic Centre.

