Coffee shop patron found carrying a butcher’s knife

Patrons and staff at a Chatham coffee shop had a bit of a scare recently.

Chatham-Kent police say a man was behaving suspiciously at the Park Avenue Tim Hortons about 3 a.m. May 6, to the point someone called the cops.

Officers arrived, spoke to the man and escorted him out of the cafe. At that time, police say, a butcher’s knife fell out of the man’s jacket

A 37-year-old Chatham man faces charges of weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon. Police say the suspect also violated his probation, as he was on a weapons prohibition for violent behaviour.

