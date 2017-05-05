Traffic changes in Wallaceburg

The all-way stop control installed at the intersection of Murray Street and Reaume Avenue in Wallaceburg will be removed next Friday.

It will be replaced May 12 with a two-way stop control and a pedestrian crossover signal.

The northbound and southbound stop signs on Murray Street will be removed, leaving a two-way stop control for eastbound and westbound traffic on Reaume Avenue.

Pedestrians crossing Murray Street will be able to use a new pedestrian crossover signal installed on the north side of the intersection.

Signs have been posted on Reaume Avenue warning motorists that traffic crossing the intersection on Murray Street is no longer required to stop.

The municipality urges motorists to be aware of the new two-way stop control and pedestrian crossing signal while travelling through the intersection and obey the rules of the road outlined in the Highway Traffic Act.

