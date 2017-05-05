Does this look suspicious to you?

A Grand Avenue homeowner popped by his house Thursday afternoon and found a man apparently trying to break into his home.

Police say the homeowner found the man, who he doesn’t know, between the back door of the house and its storm door.

As well, the man had donned plastic bags covering his shoes, police say, and it looked like he was trying to get into the house.

A police officer quickly responded to a call from the homeowner, and the plastic-bag-wearing man failed to explain to the officer as to why he was at the home, police say.

As a result, a 33-year-old Chatham man faces attempted break in charges.

